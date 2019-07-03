Mumbai Crime: Bhagyashree's husband Himalaya Dasani arrested by Amboli police in gambling racket

crime

Himalaya Dasani was apparently arrested for his alleged involvement in a gambling racket. The police will seek his custody when he will be produced in court for further investigation

Actress Bhagyashree with husband Himalaya Dasani. Pic/Yogen Shah

The Amboli police arrested Actress Bhagyashree's husband Himalaya Dasani on Tuesday evening was arrested in a gambling racket. Dasani's name appeared in an ongoing investigation of poker racket that was busted by Amboli Police last month on June 11, 2019. Raids were conducted last month at a high rise building behind infinity mall Andheri west. So far more than 15 people have been arrested in the matter.

The Amboli Police carried out raids at the 12th floor of the high rise building Runwal Elegant at Andheri West based on specific information. "We have then arrested 25 people as per the gambling act, the fresh arrest was made after his name appeared in an ongoing investigation," said Bharat Gaikwad senior PI of Amboli Police.

"The accused arrested now seems to be a mastermind behind this ongoing poker racket which is banned in India. We are also verifying if the accused is involved in running this gambling racket in other areas," said an officer

Himalaya Dasani, who is an actor-turned-film producer, was arrested on Tuesday evening from Juhu, he was produced before a local court, which granted bail to him, said an officer.

Himalaya Dasani made his debut with "Payal" movie in 1992. He is now a producer and a businessman.

