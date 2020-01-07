Mumbai Crime: Bhuj Express killer found, is a repeat offender, say cops

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Almost a year after a woman was robbed of valuables and murdered on the Mumbai Central-bound Bhuj Express, the Government Railway Police (GRP) finally arrested accused Mohammad Aslam Sheikh, 45. He has also been found to be involved in two other theft cases that happened on the same route last year. The cops picked up Aslam, a resident of Kalwa, from Dadar. Later, during interrogation, he confessed to the crimes.

On December 7, 2018, deceased Dariyabai Chaudhary was travelling to Mumbai in Bhuj Express when the incident took place. She was visiting her sister, who lives in the city. According to the GRP, when the train reached Borivli, the ladies compartment became vacant. Founding the woman to be alone in the compartment, Aslam boarded the train. He first tried to rob her of her purse and jewellery and even slapped her in the attempt. Then he killed her with a knife and looted the valuables.

The second theft in which he was involved took place on November 13 last year. The victim was travelling to the city in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Express when the accused snatched her mobile phone and purse. In the third case that happened on December 14 last year, a physically challenged woman was travelling to Mumbai in the Gujarat Mail. When the train reached Dadar, Aslam boarded the Divyangjan's compartment and tried to rob her of her purse and mobile phone. When she resisted, the accused pushed her off the train. She is currently undergoing treatment at Nair Hospital.

After the third theft case was recorded, the GRP formed a special team to investigate the matter. Police sources said that a couple of days back they spotted a person wearing a jacket and cap, similar to the man seen in the CCTV footages recovered in the earlier cases, roaming around at Dadar station. Following his arrest, he confessed to the crimes.

Speaking to mid-day, GRP Commissioner Ravindra Sengavkar said, "Aslam used to change his cap and jacket every time so that no one could recognise him. He used to target passengers of the trains coming from Gujarat, as they get almost empty at Borivli station. After that they stop directly at Dadar, so he would get enough time between the two stations."

Sentenced before

Earlier, accused Aslam was sentenced to nine years in jail in a robbery case, but after the High Court reduced his punishment to a year, he was released from Kolhapur jail on August 20, 2018.

