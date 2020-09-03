Mumbai Crime: Bisexual man beaten up, robbed by gang of 4 after dating app hook up

A 34-year-old married man was blackmailed, beaten up and robbed by a gang of four men after he had an intimate alliance with one of them.

Earlier last month, the victim, who was later revealed to be bisexual, chatted with a male stranger (the accused) on the dating app Grindr and went to meet him at his place. As they began getting intimate, three more men barged into the room and started hitting the victim. They also extracted a lakh worth of cash and a few pieces of jewellery, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Assistant police inspector (API) of Sinhagad Road police station, Satish Umre, who is investigating the case said that the complainant travelled to DSK road from his place to meet his dating app acquaintance, Ravi.

When the two were in Ravi’s room, three more men stormed in with sticks and thrashed the complainant. They also threatened him of making their intimate video viral and extorted Rs 10,000 in cash. They later forced him to spill out his ATM pin and withdrew Rs 81,000 more.

After the incident, the victim was too afraid to reach out to the police and seek help. However, with a friend’s support he filed a complaint with the Sinhagad Road police station.

API Umre added, “The man lodged the complaint at our police station on August 30. Preliminary investigation has revealed that a gang of robbers is responsible, and targeted the victim via the Grindr app. The case has been registered under Sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and 394 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused with be arrested soon.”

