Mumbai Crime: Bollywood production manager held for running prostitution racket at plush Juhu hotel

The social service (SS) branch of Mumbai Police has arrested a 35-year-old Bollywood production manager for allegedly running a prostitution racket at a plush Juhu hotel. The SS Branch conducted a raid on Friday night and rescued two Uzbeki women from the hotel. According to preliminary investigations, the cops have found that the accused, Rajesh Kumar Lal, had been running the racket for more than six years.

The police had received information that Lal was running a racket involving foreign nationals. They laid a trap by contacting Lal and pretending to be clients. When Lal came to the hotel with two women, the cops immediately nabbed him and rescued the women.

During investigations, it was revealed that Lal was in contact with a woman named Zarina from Uzbekistan. She would route women to him, as per demand. "Zarina was in Mumbai a couple of years ago, and during a job hunt, she had met Lal. He told her that he provides women to customers and lured her by saying that if she introduced them to him, both would earn a good amount," said an officer from the SS Branch.

"We have arrested Rajesh Kumar from the hotel; this is the same hotel where we had conducted a raid on December 23. Zarina, who is the kingpin of the racket, is the main accused in the matter and currently, is in Uzbekistan," said another officer. Lal has been handed over to Juhu cops by the SS branch.

