Mumbai crime branch inspector accepts bribe worth Rs 22 lakh; arrested

Jan 03, 2019, 09:18 IST | Suraj Ojha

Bhoir was investigating a liquor case which was registered under sections 65, 41, 43, 90 and 108 of Prohibition act. He had demanded Rs 25 lakh as a bribe initially

Mumbai: Nanad Bhoir, 34 who is posted with Mumbai crime branch unit 10, was caught red-handed while accepting bribe worth Rs 22 lakh by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

 According to the ACB officials, Bhoir was investigating a liquor case which was registered under sections 65, 41, 43, 90 and 108 of Prohibition act. He had demanded Rs 25 lakh as a bribe initially but after bargaining, he decided to accept Rs 22 lakh for not arresting the accused. On 1st January around 5 pm, ACB laid a trap and caught the official red-handed while accepting the bribe.

According to many crime branch officials, they have heard about him taking bribes and he also used to visit people alone. 

