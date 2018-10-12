Mumbai Crime: Burglar who loved posh bungalows arrested in Vasai

crime

Police sources said the robber used to commit burglaries during the day and spend the night at the empty bungalow

Brijesh Yadav. Pic/Hanif Patel

The Manikpur police have arrested a burglar who had been hiding in a posh bungalow in Vasai for the last four months. Police sources said the robber used to commit burglaries during the day and spend the night at the empty bungalow.

The accused has been identified as Brijesh Yadav, 27. The Vasai police had picked him up during an investigation into a burglary case last week. During interrogation, he confessed to several other burglaries. The police said Yadav had a unique modus operandi. He would enter empty flats and bungalows through the exhaust fan openings. Yadav came to Mumbai from UP several years ago in search of work. When he could not find anything, he turned to crime.

In November 2016, after committing several burglaries, Yadav and an associate had entered a bungalow 'Parijaat' in Vasai West. The owner, Dr Prashant Padhye, was in Pune for Diwali.

Soon after, the hungry burglars decided to cook some khichdi and poha. But, just as they were getting ready to enjoy their meal, a neighbour found something amiss and called the cops. While Yadav escaped, his associate Rajkumar Nishad, 23, was caught. This time around, Yadav found an empty bungalow 'Villa' to hide in, before he was caught for robbing a builder's home last week. "The accused has been arrested and further investigation is on," said PSI Asif Beig.

