Mumbai Crime: Child lifter arrested by Shivaji Nagar police, saved from being lynched

A few alert locals and swift action by Shivaji Nagar police saved a child-lifter from being lynched in Govandi on Wednesday. A resident had caught her when she tried to kidnap her daughter. The police have identified the accused as Kashibai Pawar.

On September 22, the Mankhurd police had arrested a 30-year-old woman who tried to kidnap a four-year-old girl. Since then, WhatsApp messages claiming that women are trying to kidnap children, have been circulating. On Tuesday night, residents in Bandra-Kurla Complex had handed over a woman to cops while she was caught trying to kidnap a child.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Shivaji Nagar police received information that residents at Matti Road near Rehmaniya Masjid had caught a woman and were beating her on suspicion of child lifting. A team immediately rushed to the spot and after rescuing her, took her to the Shivaji Nagar police station.

"We saved her at very crucial time. Some local residents were very angry claiming she was roaming around to lift a child," said a police officer from Shivaji Nagar police station. "But there were also 5 to 6 persons who had guarded her till we arrived. She was not badly beaten, but we took her to Shatabdi Hospital, Govandi," he added.

After inquiry cops found that the woman had come from Solapur. They said she couldn't explain what she was doing in Shivaji Nagar. "A 22-year-old woman registered a complaint against the accused and said she had caught her while she was trying to kidnap her one-year-old daughter," said an officer from Shivaji Nagar police station.

The police have arrested the 28-year-old accused, identified as Kashibai Pawar. They are yet to ascertain whether she is part of a racket. "We have arrested the woman after due inquiry. She has been booked under IPC section 363 (kidnapping)," said Sudarshan Paithankar, senior inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates