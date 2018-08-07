Mumbai Crime: Childhood buddies beat, rape 15-year-old girl on Friendship Day

national

"They beat her badly, so that she would not dare to tell anyone about the incident. But as soon as the accused got distracted by alcohol, the survivor took the chance to escape. She reached home around 10 pm and narrated the ordeal to her parents."

Representational picture

A 15-year-old girl in Dombivli East didn't give it a second thought when two of her childhood buddies called her out to celebrate Friendship Day. After all, she had known them all her life. The boys — aged 22 and 17 — told her there was a party at another friend's house, but when they got there, they locked the door, then raped and thrashed her.

The Dombivli police, who arrested the accused, said they had known the girl since childhood, as all lived in the same locality. The incident took place around 3 pm on Sunday, when the youths called the girl outside to celebrate Friendship Day with them. The three of them left for Khambalpada on a bike.

An officer with Dombivli police said, "The accused told her that they were taking her to a party at a friend's house. But they took her to a empty room and immediately locked it. They threatened her with a knife, and raped her one by one.

"They beat her badly, so that she would not dare to tell anyone about the incident. But as soon as the accused got distracted by alcohol, the survivor took the chance to escape. She reached home around 10 pm and narrated the ordeal to her parents."

The parents immediately approached the police, who arrested the rapists. V M Pawar, senior PI at the Dombivli police station, said, "One accused is a minor and the other is 22 years old. Both are college-going boys and they knew the girl since childhood. We have arrested both of them on the basis of the girl's complaint. Our investigation is going on."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates