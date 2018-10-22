Mumbai Crime: Congress worker stabbed to death in Ghatkopar

crime

Congress worker Manoj Dubey was stabbed by two or three unidentified assailants near Asalpha Metro Station around 1.30 AM, a police official said

Manoj Dubey

A Congress worker identified as Manoj Dubey (40) was allegedly stabbed to death, reportedly over a post on social media, in suburban Ghatkopar here in the wee hours Monday. Dubey was stabbed by two or three unidentified assailants near Asalpha Metro Station around 1.30 AM, a police official said.

A police team took him to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the official added. Asked about some media reports which said a political post he had written on social media could have led to the killing, the official stated that the exact reason for the attack was yet to be ascertained. However, the Dubey family has raised suspicion on four people.

A case of murder has been registered and Sakinaka and Ghatkopar cops are investigating the case.

