Mumbai Crime: Cop attacked by group for objecting to train stunts

Constable sees boy performing stunts, recognises him from a viral video and nabs him

Constable Sachin Mandle was attacked after he caught Saha performing stunts at the Reay Road station

A constable of the Wadala GRP was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday for nabbing a stunt boy at the Reay Road station on the Harbour line of Central Railway. The video of a boy performing dangerous stunts in a moving suburban train recently went viral.

Also, a student recently died after falling off a running train. Following these incidents, the railway police were asked to nab such stunt boys and take action against them.

Constable Sachin Mandle, who saw the boy from the video performing stunts at the Reay road station, immediately caught him. "When the constable was walking to our post with the stunt boy, another person began arguing with Mandle.

He even abused the constable and soon began hitting him," said senior inspector Rajendra Pal of Wadala GRP. They tore his shirt when onlookers came forward to help Mandle. The stunt boy, Mohammad Husain Saha, 18, and his friend who attacked Mandle, Rafiq Mohammad Shaikh, 22, are both residents of Reay Road. "We have arrested Saha and Shaikh for criminal intimidation and assaulting a public servant," Pal added.

