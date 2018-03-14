Mumbai Crime: Cops, commuters chase mobile thief at Turbhe railway station, nab him

According to the RPF, the thief was first spotted by officer Ishwar Singh, who was deployed on night duty between 11 pm and 8 am



The cops with accused Buland Kamal Maulana Kamaluddin Azad

A mobile thief got a literal run for his money on Sunday morning, when RPF officers and passengers at Turbhe station chased him down and nabbed him. According to the RPF, the thief was first spotted by officer Ishwar Singh, who was deployed on night duty between 11 pm and 8 am. While he was going through CCTV footage around 5.52 am, he saw the man jump from a train on platform 2 and run towards the subway, as another man continued to chase him.

Sources said, "Singh immediately informed sub-inspector Nandlal Yadav, who was conducting security checks at Turbhe station. Just then, Yadav heard someone yelling 'chor-chor' and ran to chase the culprit."

In the meantime, ASI Vasant Barekar and constable D Thombre from GRP Vashi, who were on duty at Turbhe that day also joined RPF upon hearing the commotion. Sources said Singh was guiding the officers chasing the alleged thief. Meanwhile, a few passengers also joined the cops and they were finally able to nab the culprit outside the Thane end of platform 2 and 3.

Just then, the man who was originally chasing the culprit reached the spot and introduced himself as Mohammad Kashim Shalik, 33. He alleged that the accused was following him from Juinagar railway station. Just as the train was departing from Turbhe, the man snatched his mobile phone, worth Rs 12,000, and jumped out of the train.

An officer said, "During initial enquiry, the nabbed person disclosed his name as Buland Kamal Maulana Kamaluddin Azad alias Saif, 21, who is a Turbhe resident. He admitted to the crime. Cops also recovered the mobile phone." GRP Vashi has registered a case against Azad under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

