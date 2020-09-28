Mumbai Crime: Cops nab thieves for snatching mobile phone at Marine Drive

Three constables of the Mumbai Police on Friday arrested two thieves who allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a 28-year-old man at Marine Drive. The constables chased the accused for more than a kilometre and caught him. According to police officials, the alleged incident took place when a man was taking a selfie at the Marine Drive promenade.

The accused, identified as Suraj Tiwari (22) and Adnan Shaikh (25), both residents of Worli, went close to the victim Vinod Kharvi on their bike and slapped him before snatching his mobile phone. Police constable P Bhoye, who was on patrolling duty at the promenade, heard Vinod's shout for help and chased the two accused on his bike, reports Hindustan Times.

"Bhoye also alerted two of his colleagues, who were on duty near Mafatlal Club, and they arranged for a roadblock immediately and arrested the accused," an officer from Marine Drive police station said.

Mrityunjay Hiremath, senior inspector from Marine Drive police station, said, "Shaikh has a criminal history and cases of theft and robbery have been registered against him at Worli and Sion police station. We have booked them under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code."

