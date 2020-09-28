Search

Mumbai Crime: Cops nab thieves for snatching mobile phone at Marine Drive

Updated: 28 September, 2020 12:34 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Police constable P Bhoye, who was on patrolling duty at the promenade heard Kharvi's shout for help and chased the two accused on his bike

Illustration/Ravi Jadhav
Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

Three constables of the Mumbai Police on Friday arrested two thieves who allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a 28-year-old man at Marine Drive. The constables chased the accused for more than a kilometre and caught him. According to police officials, the alleged incident took place when a man was taking a selfie at the Marine Drive promenade.

Also Read: 29-year-old woman assaulted by husband on Marine Drive

The accused, identified as Suraj Tiwari (22) and Adnan Shaikh (25), both residents of Worli, went close to the victim Vinod Kharvi on their bike and slapped him before snatching his mobile phone. Police constable P Bhoye, who was on patrolling duty at the promenade, heard Vinod's shout for help and chased the two accused on his bike, reports Hindustan Times.

"Bhoye also alerted two of his colleagues, who were on duty near Mafatlal Club, and they arranged for a roadblock immediately and arrested the accused," an officer from Marine Drive police station said.

Mrityunjay Hiremath, senior inspector from Marine Drive police station, said, "Shaikh has a criminal history and cases of theft and robbery have been registered against him at Worli and Sion police station. We have booked them under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 28 September, 2020 12:30 IST

Tags

marine drivesouth mumbaimumbai policemumbai crime newsmumbai newsCrime News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK