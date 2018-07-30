Mumbai Crime: Cops net cheat on the run for six years in Vile Parle hotel

The chase finally ended last morning, when Chhatisgarh's Takhatpur police, with help from the Vile Parle police, nabbed him in Hotel International, Vile Parle

G Ramchandra Mohan

Having duped people from his state of crores of rupees, 62-year-old G Ramchandra Mohan managed to evade the police for over six years, hopping from state to state. The chase finally ended last morning, when Chhatisgarh's Takhatpur police, with help from the Vile Parle police, nabbed him in Hotel International, Vile Parle.

Crore-worthy con

The story dates back to December 2011, when the accused befriended a local reporter, who was a member of Maharshi Yogi's religious NGO based in Khamaria village. Mohan, through the reporter, found out that the NGO had 100-odd acres of land worth crores of rupees.

He allegedly forged documents to show himself as a member of the NGO, and later, prepared a fake power of attorney of the NGO's land and sold it to four people for Rs 1.5 crore.

The victims have been identified as Naresh Kumar, Sanjay Ram, Rajesh Singh and Homeshwar Sahu, all from Raipur's Rajnand village. When they realised they had been cheated, they approached the Takhatpur police, who registered a cheating and forgery case against Mohan under relevant IPC sections.

A long chase

After a court ordered the accused's arrest, the police tried to keep up with him, as he went from state to state, but were always one step behind with Mohan successfully managing to change his hideouts as well as mobile numbers.

Finally, his latest number showed up in Vile Parle, after which the Takhatpur police sought help from the local cops and caught him at the hotel. He was produced in Bandra court and sent to three-day transit remand.

ASI, Takhatpur police, Hemsagar Patel confirmed the news and said the accused hails from Bhilai village, where his family stays. Police sources said he had been hiding out in Mumbai for the last one year; Mohan, however, claimed he had come to the city only a week ago.

