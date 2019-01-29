Mumbai Crime: Cops turn robbers; kidnap man and steal Rs 20,000 from him

crime

The accused kidnapped a lottery centre owner and robbed him of Rs 20,000 after threatening him with arrest

Two policemen attached to the Special Branch of Mumbai Police have been arrested in a kidnapping and theft case. The accused kidnapped a lottery centre owner and robbed him of Rs 20,000 after threatening him with arrest. The victim was picked up from Cotton Green and allowed to go after he gave the duo the money.

Assuming them to be scamsters posing as police, the victim later lodged a complaint at the Kalachowki police station, and an investigation revealed that the accused were real policemen indeed. The two were arrested on January 25 and are in judicial custody.

Police Sub Inspector Ramkrushna Jadhav, 57, and constable Avinash Andhare, 54, are both residents of Navi Mumbai. "Jadhav got a tip-off from his informer that a lottery centre in the jurisdiction of Kalachowki police station was operating illegally, and decided to get the owner to cough up money," a senior police officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates