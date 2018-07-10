Mumbai Crime: Cyber fraudster poses as banker, swindles bank employee of Rs 65,000

Though the accused had done transactions worth Rs 1.05 lakh, the victim managed to get back Rs 37,999 by immediately blocking the card

Even after consistent efforts of banks to create awareness about cyber frauds, some people still fall prey to such scams. A 49-year-old Dadar-based bank employee was cheated of Rs 64,990 by a man, who posed as a bank staff and executed the fraud with the help of her credit card number and one-time password. Though the accused had done transactions worth Rs 1.05 lakh, the victim managed to get back Rs 37,999 by immediately blocking the card. An FIR was registered with the Matunga police on July 4.

According to the complaint, on June 29 the victim received a call from the accused, who posed as a bank employee and asked for her credit card details. After she mentioned the card number, he asked for the OTP, which she shared. The following day she received five emails notifying her of transactions of Rs 1.05 lakh. Her husband tried calling the number, but it was switched off. However, as he immediately blocked the card, the last transaction of Rs 37,999 got reversed.

The victim then went to the main branch of the bank and got a statement. Thereafter, she filed a complaint at the Matunga police station and an FIR was registered on June 4. Confirming the news, Bharat Bhoite, senior police inspector of Matunga police station, said, "An FIR has been registered under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of IPC and section 66 (D) (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act. I have asked the cyber cell to investigate the case."

