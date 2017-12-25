Mumbai Crime: Dawood's aide traps wife's lover to teach him a lesson

Probe into threat calls made to a Khar businesswoman has revealed that fugitive don's Delhi aide trapped his wife’s lover in the case for revenge, while also trying to extract money from the victim

The Anti-Extortion Cell investigating threat calls made to a Khar businesswoman last month has stumbled on a twisted revenge saga. The interrogation of Delhi resident Harish Kumar Yadav, who was arrested in the case last week after it was found that some of the calls had been made from his cellphone, has revealed the puppeteer to be an alleged Dawood aide, Lalit Sharma from Delhi. Lalit allegedly made Yadav, who was having an affair with his wife Radhika, make the calls after catching the two red-handed. While Lalit, booked under MCOCA in 2000 and for four other offences, is absconding, the crime branch has arrested Bandra West resident Bilaal Shamsi, 50, in the case.



Harish Kumar Yadav, during his interrogation, tells the police about his affair with alleged Dawood aide Lalit Sharma's wife Radhika and how Lalit had been warning the two to end it. Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

Back-to-back calls

The Khar police had registered an FIR in November after a complaint from Shabnam Shaikh, who has a garment business as well as NGO Help Care Foundation. She had said a person, who identified himself as Usman Choudhari, called from Karachi and demanded Rs 1 crore on behalf of Chhota Shakeel, Dawood Ibrahim and Fahim Machmach.



One day, when Radhika calls him over, Lalit catches them. He threatens Yadav to do his bidding - call Khar businesswoman Shabnam Shaikh and demand Rs 1 crore in Dawood Ibrahim's name

The police found that the first set of calls on November 3 were indeed from Pakistan, but the ones on November 10 had been made from a Delhi number. They traced it to a woman, who told them that her son (Yadav) used it. On December 17, Yadav was arrested, and the real story spilled out.



After Shaikh lodges a complaint with the Khar police, their analysis of the calls lead them to Delhi, as Yadav had made a few calls at Lalit's behest, resulting in his arrest

Truth comes out

Yadav told officers about his affair with Radhika and how Lalit had been telling both of them to end it, threatening to frame Yadav in a case. On November 10 around 8 pm, Radhika asked Yadav to come over, and shortly after, Lalit caught the two red-handed. He threatened Yadav that he would hand him over to the police if he didn't do as told. Scared, Yadav agreed.

Lalit then gave him Shaikh's number and asked him to call her and demand Rs 1 crore as extortion money in Dawood's name. Lalit had told Shamsi to procure Shaikh's number for Choudhari. "Shamsi has links with the D-Company. He had tipped off Lalit and Choudhari after Shaikh came into some money following a deal with a private channel," said an officer.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go