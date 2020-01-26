Mumbai Crime: Dead woman's family conned off Rs 1.3 crore

Five persons have been arrested by the Malabar Hill Police for allegedly cheating relatives of a deceased women to siphon off jewellery and cash worth R1.3 crore. According to complainant Kalpesh Singhvi, a chartered accountant, the accused had fraudulently made off with gold and diamond jewellery, along with cash kept in their late aunt's bank locker. Sushilaben Shah, who lived in Chandralok building at Walkeshwar, died on July 14 last year.

In her will, Sushilaben had stated that her sister Deepika Zaveri, should receive R11 lakh from her property. Apart from this, 15 per cent be donated to an animal welfare trust, and another 15 per cent to the Jain temple in her ancestral village. But executors Dinesh Shah and Amit Shah did not follow the due process. The matter came to light when Zaveri probed the executors about the division of the property and found something amiss. Singhvi, then, complained to Malabar Hill police station. On investigating the matter, cops found that Dinesh Shah, Sushilaben's brother Ramesh Shah and his son Prashant had removed all the jewellery from the designated locker. The police also seized jewellery worth R1 crore from Dinesh's residence. Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Pranay Ashok said, "The five accused, Dinesh Shah, Amit Shah, Ramesh Shah, Prashant Shah and Bhavesh Sanghvi, were arrested and produced at the holiday court on Saturday. They have been remanded to police custody. The matter is being further investigated."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates