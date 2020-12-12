Mumbai Crime: Decomposed bodies of woman, three kids found in Bhiwandi jungle

Villagers gather at the house of the Bangare family at village Umbarkhand in Bhiwandi Taluka. Pics/Hanif Patel

The highly decomposed bodies of a woman and her three children were recovered from a jungle in Bhiwandi Taluka of Thane on Thursday. The four had gone missing since October 20, five days before her husband had a second marriage.



Darshana, 14, Ranjana, 30

The police suspect Ranjana Bangare (30), who lived at village Umbarkhand, first poisoned her kids - Darshana (14), Rohini (8) and Rohit (12) - before hanging them and herself from a tree. Santosh, the brother of Ranjana's husband Shreepad Bangare, made the discovery after he ventured into the forest for wood and was drawn by unbearable stench.

A police source said the girls' bodies had slipped to the ground. The source said, "All the four bodies were found in a highly decomposed condition." Another police source said, "Shreepad is a labourer. He told us that Ranjna had undergone surgery for family planning due to which she was unable to do household work."

Village sarpanch Anesh Mengal told mid-day that Shreepad got married to his sister-in-law Savita just five days before Ranjana and her children went missing. "The entire village searched for them. Next day, her husband approached Padgha police station where missing complaints were registered," said Mengal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Deshmane said, "The police team had also searched for Shreepad's wife and their children but they could not be traced." Another local said the search got hampered due to heavy rains.

After hearing the death of Ranjana and his children, Shreepad and Savita attempted suicide by consuming poison, said Kathod Pardhi, the president of Mahatma Gandhi Tanta-Mukt Mohim – an initiative for making villages 'dispute-free'. "They are stable and recuperating at JJ Hospital."

Ranjana's brother Ananta Bhagat said, "I have strong doubt that Shreepad first strangulated them before hanging the bodies." While DCP Deshmane said that the bodies have been sent to government hospital for post-mortem, the police have registered an FIR against Shreepad and Savita for abetment to suicide and dowry, based on Bhagat's statement.

Forensic experts also collected samples from the scene on Friday. Bhagat has refused to accept the bodies. He said, "The post–mortem report is awaited. Why should I accept the bodies that have completely decomposed in the last 52 days."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news