Mumbai Crime: Dharavi cops caught red handed accepting bribe from Biryani seller, arrested by ACB

The Mumbai Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested three persons—two of them police constables—for demanding and accepting a bribe from a biryani seller in Dharavi. The two constables have been identified as Mukund Shinde and Sanjay Talekar. The third person is Pratik Meher. According to the complaint filed, the trio had demanded Rs 32,000 from him. They were caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 on Friday.

According to the ACB, the complainant is a resident of Kausa-Mumbra, who worked as an estate agent, and had set up a biryani stall in Dharavi to supplement his income. The complainant, who has not been identified, said that another hawker told him that he was being summoned to Dharavi police station. When the complainant went there, he was introduced to Mukund Shinde, orderly of a senior police inspector who demanded Rs 32,000 from him. A third officer who has been named in the case, is currently absconding.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates