Ghatkopar murder: Diamond merchant was driven to death by his killers

Killers had carefully planned Ghatkopar jeweller's murder, right from hiring car, to choosing a honey-trap, to filling cake with sedatives and disposing of body

Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

In the ongoing investigations in the murder of Pant Nagar based diamond trader, Rajeshwar Udani, the police have arrested one more accused, Siddhesh Shankar Patil, 23, a Dongri resident. Till date the police have arrested seven accused in this case. Sources revealed that the cops may arrest two more accused who were on a bike and had followed the car in which the accused had carried the body to Panvel.

1. On Nov 29, Pranit Bhoir and Zara Khan (a witness) left in the car that Sachin Pawar (mastermind) had borrowed from a friend. They picked up Rajeshwar Udani from a traffic signal near Vikhroli. Suhail and Linose (witnesses now), began guiding the car to Airoli

2. The car was being guided as Pranit did not know the route to Panvel. When the car reached Airoli, Dinesh Pawar, Mahesh Bhoir and Siddhesh Patil joined them. Mahesh sat next to the driver while Siddhesh and Dinesh, the suspended constable, sat with Udani in the backseat. Suhail and Linose disappeared after Airoli. As the car moved, Dinesh took out a cake laced with sedatives and smashed it on Udani's face. Udani retaliated. Mahesh, Siddhesh and Dinesh began hitting Udani and then strangulated him

3. Pranit, a local auto driver, and his cousin Mahesh who are from Vichumbe in Panvel identified a spot after which Mahesh, Siddhesh and Dinesh dumped the body. After this, Pranit and Mahesh left for home in Panvel while others went to a hotel close by. On the next day, Sachin picked up Zara from the hotel and dropped her at her Oshiwara residence

