Mumbai Crime: Disabled father rapes daughter repeatedly until she gets pregnant

In a shocking case the father of a 15-year-old girl was arrested for repeatedly raping her. The abuse came to light when the girl was found to be seven months pregnant by a doctor her mother had taken her to as per reports by the Indian Express.



Representational Image

The girl was living with her father, the accused, mother and sister in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai. The girl’s mother worked as domestic help and her father would stay home due to a disability. The girl, who was a class nine student at the time told her mother about stomach pain she was having. On checking, the mother found that her stomach was bloated and took her to the doctor.

The mother said that since the girl had recently had surgery to remove her appendix, she did not suspect anything amiss and assumed her bloated stomach was related to the recent surgery. In visiting a doctor, the girl was asked to undergo a sonography and it was found that she was seven months pregnant. That is when the girl revealed that she had been repeatedly abused by her father.

They filed an FIR later. The girl told the court that she had been abused by her father for years, more than twice a week when her mother would go to work in the afternoon. She also said that her father threatened to commit suicide if she told anyone about the abuse.

The man was arrested and booked for rape and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. On Monday, the man was sentenced to life imprisonment for his crime.

