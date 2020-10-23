Mumbai Crime: Doctor arrested for repeatedly raping, blackmailing colleague

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A resident doctor of Masina Hospital in Byculla was arrested for allegedly raping his colleague for the past six months. The 26-year-old victim, a gynaecologist, alleged that the accused, identified as Dr Chetan Patel, also made a video and threatened her of making it viral if she complained to anyone.

In her statement (accessed by Mid-day) to the police, the victim said that on December 31 last year, she and the accused, along with two other doctors, were on duty in the maternity ward. All the four doctors decided to party in the restroom and the accused brought wine. After the party, the other two doctors left and the victim, who was feeling unwell after having drinks, went off to sleep.

The victim claimed that the accused had mixed something in the wine due to which she became unconscious and the accused sexually assaulted her. “Next day, the accused threatened her saying that he has shot a video of her in a compromising position and will make it viral,” the victim stated in her statement.

The victim further said that from January to March, the accused raped her several times in the hospital restroom and his room.

In March, the hospital was converted into a Covid centre due to the rising number of coronavirus cases, and during that time the accused did not make any contact with the victim.

However, on October 10, when the victim was in the library, the accused touched her inappropriately. Following this, the victim informed her husband, who is also a doctor, and they filed a police complaint.

The Byculla police registered a case under Sections 376 (2), 354,328 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway,” a senior officer from Byculla police station said.

The victim told Mid-day, “The accused showed me the video clip and threatened that if I tell anyone about it, he would make it viral.”

The victim’s husband told Mid-day, “The accused used to take my wife’s mobile phone from her in the hospital and threatened that if she told anyone about the incident, he would make the video viral from her mobile phone.”

When contacted, the CEO of Masina Hospital, Dr. Vispi Jokhi, refused to comment.

