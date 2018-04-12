Mumbai Crime: Domestic help held for stealing jewellery worth Rs 26 lakh

On March 23, Nadir Irani, a Bandra resident, realised that gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 26 lakh, was missing from his home



The Bandra police have arrested a 28-year-old man from Jharkhand for stealing jewellery worth Rs 26 lakh from his employer's house in Mumbai. On March 23, Nadir Irani, a Bandra resident, realised that gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 26 lakh, was missing from his home. He approached Bandra police and filed an FIR. In his statement he said that he suspected his domestic help, Uday Yadav. He said Yadav had not come to work from March 17 and had not informed him. Irani added that Yadav had worked for around eight months for him in 2016 and rejoined in February 2018. He gave Yadav's village address to police.

Police registered a case against Yadav under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant) of Indian Penal Code and started looking for him. They traced Yadav to Jharkhand'sSaak village in Girdi district. He was produced before a court in Mumbai and remanded in police custody. A senior inspector of Bandra police station, Pandit Thackeray, said no valuables have been recovered from Yadav, but they were tracing them.

