Mumbai: Domestic help of renowned builder commits suicide by jumping from 24th floor in Bandra

In a shocking incident, the domestic help of a renowned builder commited suicide by jumping off his 24th floor residence. The high-rise tower is located at Bandra west and the man jumped to his death from the builder’s home on the 24th floor as per reports by Hindustan Times.



The police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating his death to understand what led him to take the extreme step. They are also looking to see if anyone abetted his suicide. The police have not found any suicide note.

The incident took place at arounf 12.05am on Wednesday. The man, a native of Nepal used to work for the builder and lived with his uncle. Both of them worked for the builder and lived in his house on the 24th floor. The man had been residing with the builder for the past seven years.

As per the police, the man completed his day’s work and said he wanted to have dinner. He then went up to the 24th floor where he consumed alcohol. Later in the night, the security guard heard a loud thud and saw that the man was lying in a pool of blood.

An official from the Bandra police station said, “The man, according to his uncle, was extremely tensed for the past one month and had started drinking. However, he did not divulge his problem to anyone. He wanted to send money to his village and his uncle had recently sent Rs30,000 to his wife. It is not clear why he took the extreme step. He was drunk at the time. We are recording statements of his co-workers to find out what happened and if anyone forced him to end his life.”

