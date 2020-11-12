Mumbai Crime: Driver of ATM filling van flees with Rs 4.25 crore in Virar

A driver of an ATM cash filling van sped away with Rs 4.25 crore at Virar’s Bolinj area on Thursday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred around 5 pm when the employees were busy uploading the money into a Kotak Mahindra Bank ATM. The driver took advantage of the situation and escaped with the cash filling van.

The incident was reported to Arnala police by the employees of the cash filling company. A preliminary probe revealed there was about Rs 4.25 crore in the van.

"When the staff was busy uploading cash in the ATM, the driver escaped with the van," a police officer said.

A case has been registered and three teams have been formed to nab the accused driver, sub-divisional police officer Renuka Bagde of Virar division, said.

