Mumbai Crime: Drunk driver jumps divider, kills 17-year-old on scooter at Nalasopara

crime

A drunken driver jumped the divider and crushed the two youths who were on a scooter at Nalasopara East on the night of December 31

Nandkishore Rathod and Mandar Kasekar

A 17-year-old boy died, while his 22-year-old friend was badly injured when a drunken driver jumped the divider and crushed the two youths who were on a scooter at Nalasopara East on the night of December 31. Police sources said the deceased has been identified as Mandar Kasekar, and the injured youth is NandKishore Rathod. The driver has been identified as Vikas Walmiki, 44, a clerk with a private firm.



Vikas Walmiki. Pics/ Hanif Patel

Kasekar and Rathod had gone to celebrate New Year's Eve at New Link Road. They had eaten pani puri and ice cream and were heading back home when the SUV knocked them down. The SUV driver, too, was going home with a friend, but he was drunk and lost control of the car. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed near the accident spot. Passers-by rushed to the aid of the youths and also caught the accused driver. At the hospital, Kasekar was declared dead before admission, while Rathod's condition is critical.

Kasekar was in Std IX and was living with his sister and brother-in-law, Devendra Chakranarayan, 38, while Rathod was working as a delivery boy. Devendra said, "People told me that Mandar and his friend were standing beside the road when the speeding car crashed into them. The motorist deserves the strictest punishment." Police inspector P Lengare of Nalasopara police station said, "We have arrested the accused."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates