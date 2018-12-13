Mumbai Crime: Drunk tries to kill mother with utensils

crime

Jobless man began to quarrel with his wife after she threatened to start drinking until he gave up alcohol; the assault began when she started a heated argument with his bed-ridden mother

Anand Vishwakarma with Dindoshi police officers after his arrest post the attack in which his mother is said to be critical

A 29-year-old jobless man was arrested by the Dindoshi police, for attempting to kill his mother and assaulting his wife on Tuesday, in an inebriated state. According to police sources, the accused, Anand Lalji Vishwakarma, a Dindoshi resident, was arrested after his sister Archana, 21, called the police.

The condition of Vishwakarma's mother, Saraswati, 65, is said to be critical, and she has been admitted to RN Cooper Hospital after initial medical assistance at Siddhartha Hospital in Goregaon west.

A police officer said, "After quitting his job as an assistant manager with a bank almost three months back, Vishwakarma began to consume liquor. He often picked up a fight with his wife Priyanka, 27, who would ask him to quit drinking, but he did not pay heed to her. On Tuesday Vishwakarma was drunk when his wife told him that she would also consume alcohol if he did not give up drinking.

The couple fought with each other for a while, before his wife and mother began to quarrel. The heated arguments between Priyanka and Saraswati annoyed Vishwakarma, who rushed to the kitchen, picked up a vessel and returned to hit Priyanka with it.

"Priyanka somehow managed to escape into a room and lock herself in it, though she was injured on the back. Armed with whatever utensil he could grab, a furious Vishwakarma then targeted his elderly mother and violently attacked her on her head with it, causing multiple fractures on her skull," said the police officer. "Archana tried to stop him but he did not listen," he added.

Archana then called the police control room and a team from Dindoshi police station reached the spot and arrested Vishwakarma. Initially the injured duo was rushed to Siddhartha Hospital. Senior Inspector Rajaram Whanmane of the Dindoshi police station said, "We have booked and arrested the accused under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and presently he is in police custody."

