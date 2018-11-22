Drunk man fights with IndiGo airlines crew, forces flight to abort takeoff

national

The IndiGo aircraft was minutes away from taking off to Hyderabad when the drunk passenger started creating a ruckus and forced the flight to abort the takeoff at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport

Representational Picture

An IndiGo flight 6E-767 which was bound for Hyderabad from Indira Gandhi International Airport was forced to abort its takeoff when a drunk passenger on board allegedly fought with the crew of the IndiGo flight. The incident took place on the night of November 20, 2018, when the IndiGo aircraft returned to Delhi airport terminal after it had reached the taxiway and was a few minutes away from taking off to Hyderabad.

According to the airport officials, the drunk passenger got up from his seat as the plane headed towards the runway and refused to be seated or follow the instructions of the crew aboard. As a result, the airline had to call the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which took charge of the flight and offloaded the drunk passenger. The drunk passenger was detained for a brief time and was later released by the CISF.

"We were told that IndiGo flight 6E-767, bound for Hyderabad, returned from taxiway with 175 passengers onboard. We rushed our men to the plane and the passenger was offloaded. Another man, who was accompanying the passenger, voluntarily got off the aircraft. Both of them were taken to the domestic airport police station by the IndiGo security staff for further legal action,” a senior officer was quoted by Hindustan Times.

Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport) said, "The airline did not file an official complaint. The man was released after being briefly detained. The airline refused to comment on the incident."

