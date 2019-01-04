Mumbai Crime: Eight arrested for operating fake online lottery scheme

crime

Agents were running this parallel lottery scheme from places like Nashik, Kolhapur, Latur and Ratnagiri

Eight persons were arrested and electronic equipment was seized in police raids. It was a sham online lottery scheme being operated using unauthorised software mimicking a government-approved one, Navi Mumbai police said on Friday.

Inspector Jagdish Kulkarni of Navi Mumbai police's Crime Branch said agents were running this parallel lottery scheme from places like Nashik, Kolhapur, Latur and Ratnagiri and it was causing losses to the government. The police operation began following a tip-off that such a lottery scheme was being carried out from a premises in Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, he said.

He identified the arrested persons as Anil Pawar, Usman Gani Hussain Tiddikal, Abdulkudus Mohmmad Yakub Shaikh, Sandeep Kute, Ravindra Ghuge, Samir Deshpande, Sanjay Alandkar

and Sachin Achrekar.

The official said Tiddikal was the mastermind of the racket and had supplied the unauthorised software to Pawar. Five computers, six laptops, 37 hard disks, scanners, printers, adaptors and result sheets were seized in the raids, he added.

A case had been registered under the Indian Penal Code, the Maharashtra Lottery Act and the Maharashtra Gambling Act and further probe was underway by Crime Branch teams, he

informed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever