Mumbai Crime: Fake cop caught for extorting money from couples in Gorai

crime

The arrested man has been identified as Manoj Chhotulal Yogi, a Dombivli resident

Representational Images

The Gorai police on Sunday caught hold of a 35-year-old posing as a cop and extorting money from couples at Gorai beach. The arrested man has been identified as Manoj Chhotulal Yogi, a Dombivli resident.

According to police sources, the accused used to target young couples visiting beaches at Manori and Gorai and especially those who looked like minors. After approaching them, he would threaten to drag them into the police station. He would also ask them for their parents' phone numbers. When the scared youngsters pleaded to be allowed to go, he would demand money from them.

On Sunday, he had caught a couple sitting on a lonely stretch on the rocks at Gorai beach. While the scared couple was pleading to be let off, API Vivek Tambe and police constable Sanjay Patil from Gorai police station who were manning the beach, reached the spot and enquired what the matter was.

The couple told the cops that Yogi was demanding money from them. Yogi immediately started running and the cops chased and caught him. Yogi confessed to extorting money from couples on the beach.

