Mumbai: Real TT gets fake TT arrested at Dadar railway station

Woman tells Dadar cops she had lied to her family about being a TT as she had been unemployed for a while

A fake Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE or ticket checker) was outed by none other than an official TTE at Dadar on Friday whom she had brazenly tried to bluff. The Dadar Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday arrested 23-year-old Pooja Rautu who was posing as TTE using a fake identity card. Rautu, who claims to have completed her civil engineering, is a resident of Satara and lives in Mumbai with her sister in Nagpada.

Rautu was caught without a ticket by Priyanka Gupta, a junior TT at Dadar railway station around 11.20 am on Friday after she had alighted from the Pragati Express. When she was asked for her ticket, Rautu told Gupta that she was a vigilance ticket checker and even showed her identity card to Gupta. When asked about her posting, Rautu said that she was posted at the CSMT railway station.

When Gupta saw that the ID card was written by hand (all official TTE ID cards are printed and sport bar codes) and Rautu did not have the official TTE badge either, she smelt a rat and gently walked her to the head ticket checker Jitendra Patil. There, Patil immediately called her bluff with a few more questions and filed an FIR.

Senior inspector Prasad Pandhare of Dadar GRP said that Rautu has been arrested under sections 420 (cheating), 465 and 468 (forgery), 471 (fraudulently using a genuine document, 170 (impersonating a public servant), and 171 (Wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), of the Indian Penal Code.

"She told the police that she has been unemployed for the last three months and her family had been extremely disappointed by that fact. That's why she lied to them about getting a job as a railway TTE. She has been remanded in police custody till January 23," he said, adding that the police are also looking for a Pune-based accused who had helped her make the fake identity card.

