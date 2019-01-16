Mumbai Crime: Girl molested at Dadar station catches pervert at Mulund

crime

The girl, a resident of Thane, was entering the general compartment of local train on Monday when the accused, Om Singh, touched her inappropriately

Representational Images

A 16-year-old girl managed to get the man who groped her at Dadar station arrested by the police at Mulund station.

The girl, a resident of Thane, was entering the general compartment of a local train on Monday when the accused, Om Singh, touched her inappropriately. When the victim reacted in anger, Singh groped her before disappearing in the crowd.

When the girl and her friend reached Mulund, they spotted him there and dragged him out of the train.

The man, however, beat up the girl and her friend. Hearing the commotion, other commuters gathered at the spot and got hold of Singh and thrashed him before he was apprehended by GRP officers.

