Mumbai: 40-year-old housewife grabs molester's hand at Metro station; gets him arrested

crime

The male commuter was handed over to Andheri police, and an FIR was lodged against him by her. We will extend all possible support to the investigating authorities.

Representation picture

A 40-year-old housewife caught her molester at Asalpha Metro station on Saturday, and also immediately dialled 100 to inform the police. The accused, identified as Pravin Ramchandra Bandre, 39, was arrested by Andheri Police.

According to a police officer, "The woman was in Asalpha to consult a doctor along with a relative. Around 8.30pm when she was going towards the exit gate at Asalpha metro station, the accused, who was eyeing her, touched her inappropriately. The woman immediately caught his hand, and screamed to attract the attention of private guards at the metro station. She also dialled 100. The accused was detained once our team reached the spot, and arrested after inquiry."

The Senior Inspector of Andheri police station, Mukund Pawar, said, "The accused has been arrested under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) 354 A (Sexual harassment) of IPC. We are investigating the matter and will check with other police stations to find if he is involved in similar offences."

A Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) spokesperson said, "On Saturday, a lady commuter complained about misbehaviour by a male commuter at Asalpha station. The male commuter was handed over to Andheri police, and an FIR was lodged against him by her. We will extend all possible support to the investigating authorities."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates