Mumbai Crime: Fake cops try to dupe man outside international airport; arrested

The Mumbai police have arrested two persons for allegedly posing as police officers, to dupe a man outside the international airport, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The victim was identified as Shah Rukh Usman Khan Kansur, 25, from Karnataka. He had returned from Dubai, where he had gone to meet a relative, and was scheduled to go to Belgaum by bus.

According to the police, after landing at the airport from flight number 6E-62, Kansur came out of the terminal, when two men approached him. They claimed they were police officers and told him that they were conducting a random check.

An officer attached to Sahar police station said, "They asked Kansur to open his bag and show his passport and other travel documents. Kansur suspected them and tried to flee. But they stopped him."

After a while two more men joined them. Soon after, Kansur began to scream and called for help. Immigration officers came along with the police officers stationed there and managed to nab two of the men, while the other two fled. The arrested accused were identified as Mohammed Kazim Mogha, 46, a Mandvi resident, and Mustafa Charaniya, 34, from Dongri. They were arrested in the wee hours of Sunday and preliminary interrogation has revealed that the episode was allegedly a plan to kidnap Kansur due to some personal enmity. However this is yet to be verified.

Sahar police registered the offence under Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 420 (cheating), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 34 (common intention) of IPC. The accused have been sent to police custody.

