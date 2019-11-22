Mumbai Crime: Fake movers and packers dupe Manushi Chhillar's father of Rs 58,000

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar's father, a Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist was allegedly duped of Rs 58,000 by a suspected fake movers and packers company.

Mitra Basu Chhillar came across this company online, a report in Mumbai Mirror read and added that the Bandra police have registered a first information report (FIR) and are investigating the case.

Chhillar, 52, works at the Naval Dockyard and was in process of shifting his residence from Bandra to Andheri in July. On July 18, he contacted a Vikhroli-based movers and packers which he found online and appointed them.

In his complaint, the scientist told police that the executives took the charges from him in cash on the same day, and after that, they were unreachable.

A police officer from Bandra police station said that an executive from the company, Javed, told Chhillar that he would visit his residence and decided on the shifting charges.

"Chhillar gave him the address. Later in the day, two persons, including Javed, visted Chhillar's house. After inspecting the household goods, Javed gave an estimate of Rs 75,000. Following negotiations, Javed brought down the estimate to Rs 58,000 stating that the company was giving a discount in case the family had any senior citizen," the officer was quoted in the report as saying.

The report added that Chhillar wanted to make the payment by cheque, but after the accused insisted on cash or paying online, he paid cash.

The police officer said that Chhillar first decided to get this belongings moved on August 2, but changed the date to August 7 due to some reason. In his complaint, he said he waited for the company staff to arrive to shift his belongings, but nobody turned up. The report said that when Chhillar called Javed, he was told that the workers were not available and the goods would be moved the next day, the officer said.

Next day, when Chhillar again called Javed, he gave evasive replies and then hung up the phone. Police said Chhillar's further calls went unanswered.

Chhillar then filed a complaint with the police and a case was registered against Javed under sections 34 (common intention) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the report said. Police added that they are on the lookout for the accused.