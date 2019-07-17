Mumbai crime: Father arrested for killing pregnant daughter in Ghatkopar

crime

There was a rift between the father and his pregnant daughter due to which he murdered her. The incident happened in Ghatkopar in Mumbai on Sunday night

Representational picture

The Mumbai police on Monday arrested the father of Meenakshi Chaurasia, who was murdered in Ghatkopar in Mumbai on Sunday night. Akhilesh Singh, DCP, said, "We got the information on Sunday morning after which Rajkumar Chaurasia, father of victim Meenakshi Chaurasia, was arrested within 24 hours."

He added, "Brijesh Chaurasia, victim's husband, as well as other family members, were also questioned. On further investigation, we found out that the father had carried out the killing.

Singh informed there was a rift between the father and his pregnant daughter due to which he murdered her. He said, "Meenakshi had married without the permission of her father. Investigations have revealed this to be the reason behind her killing."

According to the police, Rajkumar had called Meenakshi on the pretext of patching things up with her. "He called the victim at Narayan Nagar bus stand, Ghatkopar, on the pretext of patching things up after which he murdered her," he added. On being questioned, Rajkumarhad accepted his crime, Singh said.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

