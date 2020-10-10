Mumbai crime: Father, daughter attack man with pepper spray, hit him with stone in Vasai

A father and daughter attacked a 32-year-old man on the head with a stone and assaulted him with a pepper spray over a dispute at a residential society in Naigaon, Vasai (East), on Tuesday night.

The victim, identified as Anurag Patel, was talking with his friends at the Narmada Mohan Nakshatra Green Compound Society, where he resides, when the accused approached him and started quarrelling. As the matter escalated, the accused Vinod Irla held Anurag from behind and his 16-year-old daughter attacked him with a pepper spray. The duo then punched and kicked Anurag before hitting him with a stone.

“After attending a birthday party of his friend’s daughter, Anurag was talking with his friends at the society premises. The duo approached him and started arguing. Vinod then held Anurag and his daughter attacked him with a pepper spray. The father and daughter then punched and kicked Anurag and hit his head with a stone. He fell on the floor due to the injury,” said a police official.

Anurag’s wife Seema reached the spot with a female friend and they were also attacked by Vinod and his daughter. Anurag was rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Sion Hospital.

“Vinod throws garbage and acid on our clothes and plants kept in the balcony. When we complain about it, he argues with us. Two years ago, our family had a quarrel with him and he had lodged a police complaint making false allegations against us,” said Seema.

“My husband has suffered a deep head injury and has been admitted to Sion Hospital for treatment. Police must take strict action against the accused” she added.

Vijay Chogle, senior inspector at Waliv police station, said, “We have registered the FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (hurting with dangerous weapons), 504 (intentional insult to provoke), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (criminal act for common intention) of the IPC and have arrested Vinod.”

