Mumbai Crime: Father sells seven-day-old son to pay off Rs 1 lakh debt

The baby's parents were among many caught as part of a probe against baby selling rackets

A couple were arrested by the Wadala TT police on Thursday, for selling the seven-day-old baby. The child's father revealed that the drastic measure was taken by them as a measure to pay off a debt of Rs 1 lakh.

The baby was sold for a sum of Rs 20,000 to 29-year-old Julia Fernandes. After a police interrogation, Fernandes admitted to having bought the baby from the child's parents, 38-year-old Munna Shaikh and his 35-year-old wife Shazia.

The baby's parents were among the many caught as part of a probe conducted by the police against baby selling rackets. Based on the results of a DNA paternity test, the police have also identified another man whose baby was sold.

Central region's additional commissioner of police, S Jayakumar was quoted by the Times of India as having stated, "We have got the DNA report. The paternity test was done and biological parents have been established."

Another police office was quoted by the TOI report as having stated, "The two biological parents of the babies approached the child welfare committee to claim custody of the children. We have to probe the matter."

