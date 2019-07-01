Mumbai Crime: Father stabbed to death by drunken son over small dispute

crime

Drunken son allegedly killed his father over a trivial dispute on Sunday night in the Kandivali East area of the metropolis. The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.

According to the Police the victim, identified as fifty-year-old Ashok Hawaldar Singh was stabbed in the chest by his son. Following which an FIR was registered in Kurar police station under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

In another incident, a bride on the way to her in-laws' place after the wedding was allegedly abducted at gunpoint by her jilted lover in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred near Rambakshpura in the Dhod police station area here on Wednesday, merely 15 minutes after the wedding procession left the bride's home, they said.

Five people have been detained in this connection, Superintendent of Police, Sikar, Amandeep Singh Kapoor said.

Hansa Kanwar and her elder sister Sonu got married Tuesday to two brothers from Nagwa village.

On Wednesday, moments after the couples set out from the brides' house in a four-wheeler, accused Ankit Sevda, accompanied by few other men, allegedly attacked the car and abducted Hansa, police said.

They also assaulted Sonu when she resisted, officials added.

Hundreds of people, led by BSP MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha, staged a protest in Dhod following the incident.

"We are holding a protest outside the collector's residence and this will be an indefinite sit-in until the accused is arrested and the bride rescued," Gudha said.

A search operation was launched to locate the accused and Hansa, Kapoor said.

(With inputs from PTI)

