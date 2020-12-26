Mumbai Crime: Father who instigated five sons to kill, arrested too

The Bangur Nagar police arrested 65-year-old accused, Sayeed Munshi, at Lonavala on Friday for allegedly conspiring with his five sons to kill 38-year-old Ameen Khan with the help of a 16-year-old. mid-day had reported the murder on December 19, Four brothers hire juvenile to get rid of competitor in Goregaon.



Munshi was arrested in Lonavala

The Bangur Nagar police had arrested Munshi’s four sons, Nadeem, Shafique, Rizwan and Irfan. Sayeed and his son Sohel were at large. On Friday Crime Branch unit XI arrested Sohel from their relative’s house in Solapur. They handed him to the Bangur Nagar police. It was earlier reported that four Munshi brothers were involved in the murder. Police revealed five brothers and their father were involved.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the mastermind was Sayeed. Police said he incited his sons for the murder of Khan, who was their competitor in supplying electricity illegally to slums. “He instigated his sons to kill Khan by saying, ‘A gram seller (Khan started by selling chana) is ruling the area, do whatever you can to get rid of him. I will handle everything. If you all go to jail I will free you,’” said an officer from Bangur Nagar police station. “So far we have caught seven accused including the juvenile, in this case,” said Senior Inspector Shobha Pise from Bangur Nagar police station.

The crime

A juvenile was hired as a contract killer by the brothers to kill 38-year-old Ameen Khan in Bhagat Singh Nagar, Goregaon on Dec 17. The police said the deceased used to supply electricity illegally to the slums. The accused did the same and competed with him for dominance in the area. They had also earlier tried to trap each other in false cases. The brothers allegedly hired a 16-year-old boy to kill Khan.

The boy attacked Khan with a knife over 12 times in the chest, near his house around 10 pm and fled. Both the deceased and accused have criminal cases against them. A police officer said a molestation case was registered against the minor accused’s elder brother in Bangur Nagar police station last month. The Munshi brothers told the minor that the person involved in registering that complaint was the deceased, provoking him to join them and commit the murder.

