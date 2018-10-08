Mumbai crime: Fatka gang nets six victims in two hours in Bandra

crime

All incidents happened at the same spot as the train moved over Bandra creek

Vijay Sakpal

In a span of just two hours, five commuters on the local train lost their mobile phones while one lost her mangalsutra to the fatka gang at the same spot on the track on Wednesday.

First incident: 1.55 pm

Vijay Sakpal, a Juhu resident who works at Mahim, said, "I was in the first class compartment on my way to Mahim. After the train crossed Bandra station, I came and stood near the door. As the train reached Bandra creek, a man standing on the signal pole suddenly snatched the phone from my shirt pocket, tearing my shirt in the process."



Vijay Sakpal and his shirt that was torn

Second incident: 2pm

Bhagyashree Nijai, who was travelling from Bandra to Mahim, told the police, "I was standing near the door of the compartment and when, at Bandra creek, a man perched on a pole, snatched my gold mangalsutra. He then jumped off the pole and fled. I was lucky that I held on to the train pole and did not fall off."

Third incident: 2.10 pm

Amit Patani, a Goregaon resident, said, "I was headed to an important appointment at Worli. When the train neared Bandra creek, a man standing on a pole, snatched the mobile phone from my shirt pocket. Before I could react, he had fled. As I had to reach Worli urgently, I decided to complete my work first and then complain. Around 4.30 pm, when I visited the Bandra GRP, I was shocked to see so many people already there for the same reason. I was the 19 person to be robbed."

Fourth incident: 2.25 pm

Vidya Jain who was on her way from Khar to Mahim said, "I was standing at the door of the compartment with my daughter, Silvi, who had my phone in her hand. As the train reached Bandra creek, a man snatched the phone from her hand. I had to pull her back from the door or she would have fallen out."

Fifth incident: 2.30 pm

Yasmin Ahmad, a resident of Mahim, was robbed of her phone. Her sister, Heena, told mid-day, "Yasmin was returning after picking up her 12-year-old son from school. At Bandra creek, a man on a pole hit her hard on the hand causing her to drop her phone."

Sixth incident: 4 pm

Chandani Kirmani, a resident of Malad, had her mobile phone snatched from her hand at the same spot.

Also Read: Mumbai: Undercover RPF personnel lay trap, catch fatka thief

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates