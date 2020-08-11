Mumbai crime: Fed up of abuse, 80-yr-old woman files complaint against son in Vasai

An 80-year-old woman from Vasai filed an FIR against his 40-year-old son for allegedly abusing her and taking away her pension. The victim has been identified as Kamlini Maruti Kamble and the accused is Shirish.

In her complaint, Kamlini told police, “Her husband died in 2001 and she has been staying with her son Shirish since then. She gets Rs 9,000 as pension.”

She further said that Shirish used to abuse and assault her. “He took away my ATM cards and documents. He withdrew my pension money and didn’t even give me money to purchase medicines,” Kamlini added.

An officer from Manikpur police station said, “On March 18, Shirish asked Kamlini to serve dinner. She refused as she had knee pain and was unable to get up. Later, he abused and threatened her.”

Fed up with the torture and harassment, Kamlini filed a complaint against her son.

Rajendra Kamble, a senior inspector from Manikpur police station, said, “Following her complaint, we registered a case against Shirish under Section 504, 506 of the IPC and Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. We are investigating the case.”

