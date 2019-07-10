Mumbai Crime: Female doctor held after model finds spy camera in her Lokhandwala clinic

crime

The accused was arrested and produced in a court in Andheri from where she has secured bail

Recently, a 27-year-old model had filed a case against a skin specialist accusing him of installing spy cameras in her clinic in Lokhandwala complex in Andheri west and taking her pictures.

The doctor was arrested by the Oshiwara police on Monday. The doctor specialises in dermatology, cosmetology, trichology and weight management. She was produced before an Andheri court and granted bail.

As per the police, the victim alleged that she spotted a hidden camera in the therapy room when she had recently gone to Dr Simple Aher’s clinic for hair removal treatment. The model was in an unclothed condition and she spotted a gadget on the ceiling which emitted a ray of red light.

When she checked with the therapist who was administering her treatment, she said that it was a smoke detector. Even after confirming with the manager, the woman was not convinced hence she left the clinic without completing her treatment. However, she took a photo of the gadget on her mobile.

The model alleged that the accused called her the same day asking why had she taken a photo of the gadget and also threatened her.

A police officer told Mumbai Mirror, “The victim had a strong suspicion that it was indeed a camera she had seen at the clinic. She had asked the doctor to delete her pictures from the CCTV. She said in her statement that Aher then asked her to meet her at her clinic the next day. When the model went to the clinic, the doctor allegedly threatened her for ‘scolding’ her employees, and boasted that she had ‘big contacts’.”

The model also added in her statement that she was taken to the therapy room and was shown the smoke detector but the camera with the red blinking light had been removed.

Another police officer said, She then approached us to file a complaint, and we had registered an FIR against the doctor for outraging the modesty of the woman and threatening her, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. When we ascertained the doctor’s role in the case, we arrested her and she was produced in the Andheri court, from where she has secured bail and was released."

Dr Aher said, "I have been falsely implicated in the matter. I have complete faith in the law and since the matter is subjudice, I would like to refrain from commenting on it."

