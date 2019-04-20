Mumbai Crime: Film producer duped of Rs 1.22 crore by two conmen in Andheri

crime

Sayyad Rizvi, the producer of Ramki Janmbhumi was duped of Rs 1.22 crore by two conmen who promised screens for the films at a lower rate and huge profits

Representational image

The Mumbai crime branch's property cell unit arrested two accused of allegedly duping a film producer for over Rs 1.22 crore in the pretext of screening his movie across India. The arrested accused identified as Trilokchandra Kothari (55) and Rajesh Singh (56) duped Sayyad Rizvi, the producer of Ramki Janmbhumi.

According to the police producer Sayyad Rizvi recently produced Ramki Janmbhumi and for screening it at various theatres, he contacted Kothari, who is the owner of a studio used for dubbing and post-production. Kothari then introduced Rizvi to Rajesh who has an office in Andheri.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Police net owner of travel firm that duped 100 of Rs 1 crore

Kothari told Rizvi that Rajesh will help him to get screens at several locations in India at a low cost which will help him to gain more profits. Following which they had a meeting in which the accused told Rizvi that he will arrange at least 500 screens for him through that he will earn over Rs 10 crore as a profitable amount.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man poses as CISF jawan, dupes around 40 people online

Later they decided to pay Rs 10 lakh as fees and other expenses for advertisement which included film promotions, posters, magazine printing, promotions, post-release publicity, marketing, digital services, and labour charges. According to an officer, "The accused had taken Rs 1,22,58,184 from the producer in the pretext of of advertisement and screening of the movie but failed to keep up to their promises and they provided screens which were not in the deal."

The victim then approached the commissioner's office to file a complaint. The joint commissioner of police Ashutosh Dhumbre immediately instructed the property cell to look into the matter. Later, the victim's statement was recorded by the police and an FIR was registered against the duo under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 406, 506, and 34 of Indian Penal code. The two accused, Kothari and Rajesh were arrested on Thursday and were produced before the court on Friday where they have remanded police custody.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Mother-daughter dupe former sheriff of Rs 1 Crore

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates