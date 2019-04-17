Mumbai Crime: Man poses as CISF jawan, dupes around 40 people online

crime

The accused identified as Saikat Asin Amin, a native of Rajasthan stole a CISF jawan's identity and cheated people through an online shopping portal

A 22-year-old man was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch's cyber unit for falsely posing as a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer to dupe people off their money. The accused identified as Saikat Asin Amin, a native of Rajasthan is a school drop and used the identity card of a CISF jawan to cheat people using an online shopping portal. An officer said, "We had received a complaint from the CISF department that someone is using their personnel's name and identity to dupe people online and based on this complaint we registered the case and started the investigation."

The case came to light when the CISF officials started receiving complaints from civilians across India that one of their jawans has cheated them through an online shopping portal. In the complaint, civilians stated that the man who posed as a CISF jawan put up an advertisement about selling his I-Phone on an online shopping portal and when the money was transferred to him, he would ignore their calls and messages. The accused showed the buyers a CISF identity card to win their confidence.

During the investigation, the CISF officials inquired and realized the jawan, whose identity card was misused, was innocent and unaware of the fraud. Following this, CISF approached the Mumbai crime branch to investigate the case further and later the cyber cell successfully traced his location with the help of internet protocol address and mobile locations. Police found out that these activities took place in 4 villages - Ghonghar, Gadhi, Jhilpatti and Jhenjhpuri - and began their hunt for the accused.

Once the accused was traced, a team was dispatched to Rajasthan and with the help of the local police, the accused was nabbed. When the team reached the village, his family did not allow the police to enter the house and also started pelting stones at the police force to avoid the arrest.

When the police brought him to the police station, he confessed that once he had published an advertisement on an online shopping portal where he sold his I-Phone and other accessories at a reasonable price after which a CISF jawan approached him. He asked the jawan to send him an identity proof to confirm his identity to which the jawan sent him his identity card picture. But later, the deal was cancelled and since then the accused started duping people by using the jawan's identity card. He has cheated 40 people from states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Maharashtra.

