Mumbai crime: Fingerprints help Malad cops solve robbery case

With no CCTV footage or clues left behind, Malad police were foxed by a burglary in Malad last week, where the thieves escaped with jewellery and cash worth Rs 45 Lakh. However, they struck gold during the investigation when they found fingerprints of the accused from the spot. This not only helped them identify the two accused but also got them arrested.

"We did not have any clue or any CCTV footage to find the accused. We later called the forensic team to investigate the scene, which obtained fingerprints from the site. When we ran those through our database, we found that they belonged to two accused. We had all the information about them," said an officer from Malad police. The accused were identified as Aplu alias Ajay Chinappa, 38, and Ram Chinappa, 36.

Cops set up a trap and arrested the brothers from Dahisar on September 17. The duo has several theft cases registered against it.

The burglary took place at the Anand Ashram building, Marve Road, in the wee hours of September 13. Complainant Bhairulal Jain known for making jewellery and ornaments had gone to Surat for some work when one of his relatives informed him about it. The accused stole around Rs 45 lakh worth of goods, including 900 grams of gold and Rs 25,000 cash.

"Under the guidance of DCP Datta Nalavade, the accused were arrested. They have been remanded in police custody till September 21," said senior inspector George Fernandes.

