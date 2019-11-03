Mumbai Crime: FIR filed against Ghatkopar jewellers who may have swindled Rs 300 crore

Failing to return the investment amount to the investors, a first information report (FIR) has been filed against the directors of Rasiklal Sakalchand Jewellers at Pant Nagar Police Station on Saturday night. A Ghatkopar resident has complained that he has been duped of Rs 60.98 lakh. According to an estimate, multiple persons invested around Rs 300 crore in different schemes offered by the jewellers.

On the night of October 30 and October 31, investors thronged Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers on MG Road demanding that their money be returned. The investors were led by BJP MP Manoj Kotak, and newly elected MLA Parag Shah. Hundreds of investors have deposited money in gold programmes of the jeweller. Most of them are said to have made the payments in cash, which the jeweller used to buy gold.

A time of 24 hours was given to the director of the jewellers, Jayesh Shah, who allegedly failed to return the invested amount. Finally, Nikunj Patel, a Ghatkopar resident, registered a complaint at Pant Nagar Police station. "As per the complaint, we have registered an offence against the directors of Rasiklal Sakalchand Jewellers under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention)," said ACP (Ghatkopar division) Kundlik Nigade.

