Mumbai Crime: Five arrested in Fake Indian Currency case over Rs 4.5 lakh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the absconding accused Sabir Jullur Rehman Ali, resident of Sayabali Tola, Post-Safdalpur, Distt. Malda, West Bengal, in a Fake Indian currency note (FICN) case, on July 4, 2019.

Ali was absconding since 2018 and according to the NIA he has an active role in procurement, trafficking and the supply of Fake Indian Currency. The case pertains to the seizure of 239 Fake Indian Currency Notes, all in the denomination of Rs. 2000 each, having a face value of Rs. 4.78 Lakh in Bhiwandi, District Thane (Maharastra).

As of now, five accused were arrested who are identified as a Rehan Shaikh, Shafahad Ansari, Anees Shaikh, Kishor Fular and Rohit Singh.

Accordingly, a case was registered at Bhiwandi Taluka Police Station, under sections 120B, 489B and 489C of Indian Penal Code. During the course of investigation, the accused Samir Kalicharan Mandal was arrested on October 17, 2018, in West Bengal. The investigation was then taken over by NIA on December 4, 2018.

Investigations revealed that in accordance with the criminal conspiracy, the accused Anees Shaikh requested accused Samir Mandal to provide FICN. Samir Mandal then contacted the accused Abdul Kadir (Wanted) for procurement of FICN. Accused Abdul Kadir subsequently coordinated with the wanted accused Karim Shaikh, a resident of Bangladesh, and procured FICN at a face value of Rs 5 lakh from him.

The wanted accused Abdul Kadir delivered and circulated the said FICN to Samir Mandal through his brother Sabir Jullur Rehman Ali.

Arrested accused Sabir Jullur Rehman Ali was produced before the Honourable Chief Judicial Magistrate at Malda, West Bengal for transit remand and will now be produced before the Special NIA Court in Mumbai, Maharashtra for seeking his police remand for interrogation purpose.

The NIA Mumbai Branch has already filed charge sheet in the case on May 1, 2019, against six arrested accused persons under sections 489B, 489C & 120B of IPC before the NIA Special Court, Mumbai.

