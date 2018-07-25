Search

Mumbai Crime: Five arrested with 58 gold bars in Borivali

Jul 25, 2018, 21:20 IST | IANS

The officials also recovered cash worth Rs 21.13 lakh from the possession of the accused, he said

Representational Image

Five persons carrying 58 gold bars allegedly smuggled from the Gulf were nabbed today by Crime Branch from suburban Borivli, an official said. He said the gold bars, weighing 6.76 kg, were allegedly smuggled into India by one of the accused, a woman, from Abu Dhabi by evading Customs duty.

The officials also recovered cash worth Rs 21.13 lakh from the possession of the accused, he said. The five are identified as Mehboob Ali Shaikh (39), Sajia Shaikh (37), Jaffar Akbar Khan (46), Mahammad Shaikh (30)--all residents of Trombey, and Tabasum Khan( 27), a resident of Malvani near suburban Malad.

The official said Tabassum had allegedly smuggled the gold bars from Abhu Dhabi Airport to Pune airport. The other four accused allegedly took the gold bars from Tabassum while she was trying to sell them, he said. All the accused have been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), zonal unit, he added.

