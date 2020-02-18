Mumbai Crime: Former petrol pump owner turns robber; steals power back-up batteries from ATMs, arrested

The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly stealing batteries placed inside ATM centers as a power back up. The accused identified as Tawab Ali Jaffer Ali Shaikh, who was once an owner of a petrol pump was caught in a vicious circle of drugs settled on stealing batteries to finance his addiction. When produced in court today, he was remanded to judicial custody.

The VB Nagar police received a piece of information that a man in his 30s will be stealing batteries placed as a power back up for ATMs. Acting on the tip-off, the police team activated their informer network to find out about an unidentified man showing CCTV footage while stealing in Ghatkopar, Vakola, and Kurla.

Senior Inspector Rajesh Pawar formed a team under the leadership of Assistant Police Inspector Bapu Salunkhe. "An informer told us that the person in CCTV is Tawab Ali Jaffer Ali Shaikh, a resident of Kurla (W). We tracked him down and arrested him on Sunday," said an officer from VB Nagar Police station.

After interrogating Tawab, the police officials found the shocking story of his downfall. "Whatever information we have been able to gather from him and his elder brother, Tawab belongs to an affluent family that had ownership of a petrol pump at Reay Road. The family was well off making a handsome income," told an officer. "Tawab studied till 12th standard and then got married. He has two kids," the officer added.

"Four years back Tawab got addicted to drugs. Initially, he was taking synthetic ones but as his finances dried down he started taking Mephedrone (MD)," said another officer. "But, for a few months, as he couldn't afford MD too, he started with taking buttons (sleeping tablets). For this, he was stealing batteries," added the officer.

"In such an attempt, he was caught in the CCTV camera in which he was seen stealing batteries and keeping them inside his SUV. He was arrested on Sunday and while searching we have found a German-made revolver, a screwdriver, and knife," said Rajesh Pawar, Senior Inspector VB Nagar Police station.

Tawab was booked under Arms Act and was produced in Kurla Court on Monday where he was sent in judicial custody. The police are now in process to book him for theft of batteries and will seek his custody again for further investigation.

